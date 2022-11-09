Raymond James Trims MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Target Price to $20.00

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 44.30% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on MeridianLink from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered MeridianLink from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

Shares of NYSE MLNK opened at $13.86 on Tuesday. MeridianLink has a twelve month low of $12.49 and a twelve month high of $25.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 346.50 and a beta of 0.79.

MeridianLink ( NYSE:MLNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $72.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.91 million. MeridianLink had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MeridianLink will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLNK. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in MeridianLink by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in MeridianLink during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in MeridianLink during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MeridianLink during the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in MeridianLink during the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

