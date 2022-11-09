RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA – Get Rating) shot up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €539.50 ($539.50) and last traded at €520.50 ($520.50). 15,597 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €518.50 ($518.50).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 1.7 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of €509.70 and a 200 day moving average of €562.14.

About RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, and sale of professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers iCombi Pro and iCombi Classic, a combi-steamer with intelligent cooking paths, as well as care products for combi-steamers; iVario, a multifunctional cooking system that cooks in liquids or with contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

