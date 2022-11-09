Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RPD. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Rapid7 from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Rapid7 from $86.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial lowered Rapid7 from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Rapid7 from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.63.

NASDAQ RPD opened at $28.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.37. Rapid7 has a fifty-two week low of $26.49 and a fifty-two week high of $142.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.69 and a 200-day moving average of $61.87.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $175.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.13 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 606.9% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 79,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 68,396 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 20.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 481,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,544,000 after purchasing an additional 81,697 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the second quarter worth about $325,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the first quarter worth about $2,405,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 8.1% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 87,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after buying an additional 6,556 shares during the last quarter.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

