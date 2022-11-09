Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) Trading Up 5.1%

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY – Get Rating) was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.50 and last traded at $9.50. Approximately 1,474 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 5,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.04.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RMYHY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ramsay Health Care in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ramsay Health Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th.
Ramsay Health Care Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.85.
Ramsay Health Care Cuts Dividend
About Ramsay Health Care
Ramsay Health Care Limited owns and operates hospitals. The company also offers health care services to public and private patients. It operates facilities in approximately 532 locations in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, France, and Nordics. The company was founded in 1964 and is based in Sydney, Australia.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ramsay Health Care (RMYHY)
- Two Green Energy Plays Poised For Gains In 2023
- GlobalFoundries Pops Nearly 9% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Mullen Automotive: Momentum Builds, Bears Risk Short-Squeeze
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- Why Disney Should Be On Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Ramsay Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramsay Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.