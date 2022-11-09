Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) Trading Up 5.1%

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY – Get Rating) was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.50 and last traded at $9.50. Approximately 1,474 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 5,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RMYHY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ramsay Health Care in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ramsay Health Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th.

Ramsay Health Care Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.85.

Ramsay Health Care Cuts Dividend

About Ramsay Health Care

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.0745 per share. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd.

Ramsay Health Care Limited owns and operates hospitals. The company also offers health care services to public and private patients. It operates facilities in approximately 532 locations in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, France, and Nordics. The company was founded in 1964 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

