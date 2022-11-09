Ralph Lauren (RL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect Ralph Lauren to post earnings of $2.07 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The textile maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.16. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. On average, analysts expect Ralph Lauren to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:RL opened at $95.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.33. Ralph Lauren has a fifty-two week low of $82.23 and a fifty-two week high of $135.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.10.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.63%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 451.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 17,764 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. 63.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed products. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.