Rally (RLY) Price Hits $0.0113 on Major Exchanges

Rally (RLY) traded down 15.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. In the last seven days, Rally has traded down 24.2% against the dollar. One Rally token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. Rally has a market capitalization of $40.05 million and $4.27 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rally alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.06 or 0.00557799 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,898.83 or 0.29051194 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Rally Profile

Rally launched on October 15th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,537,248,082 tokens. Rally’s official website is rly.network. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rlynetworkassoc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rally’s official message board is forum.rally.io.

Rally Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Rally Network is an open, decentralized network that is powered by its native ERC-20 governance token, $RLY. $RLY is an Ethereum blockchain-based asset that can be sent and received in the Ethereum mainnet network. An open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators.Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network.Rally offers anyone with an online community the ability to launch their own coin without the complexity of coding on the ethereum blockchain. Rally is a decentralized platform completely governed by the community. This means that creators and their communities have unfettered control to use their social tokens across all social platforms.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rally and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.