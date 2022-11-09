Radio Caca (RACA) Trading 18.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 9th. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $70.72 million and approximately $11.69 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.57 or 0.01644632 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00006282 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00028239 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00051679 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000525 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $277.24 or 0.01648598 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

RACA is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,573,771,074 tokens. The official website for Radio Caca is www.radiocaca.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @radiocacanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

