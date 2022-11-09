Radicle Price Tops $1.67 on Major Exchanges (RAD)

Radicle (RAD) traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. One Radicle coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.67 or 0.00009523 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Radicle has a total market cap of $57.63 million and approximately $23.16 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Radicle has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002989 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.17 or 0.00544286 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,957.29 or 0.28350977 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000332 BTC.
About Radicle
Radicle was first traded on February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 34,606,565 coins. The official website for Radicle is radicle.xyz. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radicle is radicle.community.
Radicle Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radicle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radicle using one of the exchanges listed above.
