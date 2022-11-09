Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Shares Gap Down to $4.85

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.85, but opened at $4.59. Rackspace Technology shares last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 29,173 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RXT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Rackspace Technology from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Rackspace Technology from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $10.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.70.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Rackspace Technology Stock Down 16.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $848.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 6.37% and a positive return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $772.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Rackspace Technology by 28.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the first quarter valued at $129,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 34.1% during the first quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 858,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,583,000 after buying an additional 218,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 2.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 8.9% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,731,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,480,000 after acquiring an additional 222,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

See Also

