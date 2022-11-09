Quent Capital LLC Purchases 180 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,944,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239,151 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 180.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,254,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,087,375,000 after buying an additional 2,736,149 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,253,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,339,235,000 after buying an additional 1,550,683 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,982,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,068,764,000 after buying an additional 824,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1,896.4% in the second quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 821,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,073,000 after buying an additional 780,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $203.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $294.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $218.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.55.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. American Tower’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMT. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $274.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of American Tower to $279.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.47.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

