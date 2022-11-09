Quent Capital LLC Has $198,000 Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 248,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,534,000 after purchasing an additional 80,702 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,866,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,167 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXC has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

Exelon Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of EXC opened at $37.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.62. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.96 and its 200-day moving average is $42.40.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.85%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Exelon Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.