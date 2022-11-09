Quent Capital LLC Buys 70 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.22.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of SHW opened at $225.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $354.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $218.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.28.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 32.48%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

