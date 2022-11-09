Quent Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 9,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% during the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% during the second quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.28.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 1.5 %

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

EW stock opened at $69.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $131.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.64. The company has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total transaction of $460,393.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,282,926.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $2,081,707.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,481,153.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total value of $460,393.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,282,926.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,525 shares of company stock worth $7,955,326. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

