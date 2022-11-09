QUASA Trading 4.2% Lower Over Last Week (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. QUASA has a market cap of $105.70 million and $143,315.00 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 4.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15,970.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00008852 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008608 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00050649 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00037631 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00024503 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00006147 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00232531 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003761 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.001376 USD and is down -0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $142,717.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

