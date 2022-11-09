QuarkChain (QKC) Price Reaches $0.0081 on Major Exchanges

QuarkChain (QKC) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $43.15 million and $4.93 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QuarkChain has traded 25.2% lower against the US dollar. One QuarkChain token can now be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain’s launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io.

QuarkChain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

