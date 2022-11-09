Quantum (QUA) Price Hits $0.44 on Major Exchanges

Quantum (QUA) traded down 56% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. Over the last week, Quantum has traded down 89% against the dollar. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $246.24 million and $192,403.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum token can currently be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00002582 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17,001.49 or 0.99856137 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00009027 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007335 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00047226 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00040497 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00023422 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005802 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00227041 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.80989744 USD and is down -80.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $190,744.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars.

