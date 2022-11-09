Quantfury Token (QTF) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $329,350.00

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. Quantfury Token has a total market capitalization of $102.72 million and $329,350.00 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantfury Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $10.27 or 0.00056154 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Quantfury Token has traded down 7.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Quantfury Token

Quantfury Token’s launch date was June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official message board is medium.com/@quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official website is www.quantfury.com.

Quantfury Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 10.71521561 USD and is down -3.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $112,375.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantfury Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantfury Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantfury Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

