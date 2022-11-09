Quaker Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 97.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336,904 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 0.2% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,074,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014,101 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,348,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,112 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,300,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,418,000 after purchasing an additional 268,103 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 374.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,892,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,338,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,737,000 after purchasing an additional 158,106 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB opened at $47.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.59. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.38 and a 52-week high of $55.07.

