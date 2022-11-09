Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Sells 8,340 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,340 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises about 1.0% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 11,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 70.6% in the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 15,176 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 77,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Finally, GDS Wealth Management raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 145,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,762,000 after buying an additional 19,860 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock remained flat at $42.47 during trading hours on Wednesday. 502,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,643. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.82. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $53.69.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%.

