Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,030,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,628,000 after acquiring an additional 164,531 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 620,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,234,000 after acquiring an additional 42,615 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 603,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,797,000 after acquiring an additional 41,803 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 524,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,859,000 after acquiring an additional 125,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 493,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,086,000 after acquiring an additional 45,937 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJN traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.03. The stock had a trading volume of 126,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,145. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.73 and a 12 month high of $25.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.15 and its 200 day moving average is $23.41.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.