Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Purchases 2,106 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,999,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,995,000 after buying an additional 836,104 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 13,114 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 32.0% during the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the period.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

RDVY stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.24. The stock had a trading volume of 544,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,982. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.24. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $38.34 and a 1-year high of $53.21.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

