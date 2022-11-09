Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Lowers Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 8.6% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,643,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5.8% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.83.

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE ZTS traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $133.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,185,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,563. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.55. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $249.27. The stock has a market cap of $62.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 29.68%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

