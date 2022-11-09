Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Increases Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 57.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 83.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $68,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:STIP traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $96.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,507,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,218. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.53. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.04 and a 1-year high of $107.10.

