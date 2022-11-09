Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Has $636,000 Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 426.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,576,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,842,000 after buying an additional 2,897,179 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,138,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,372,000 after purchasing an additional 171,566 shares in the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,293,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 42.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 684,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,962,000 after purchasing an additional 205,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 976.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 662,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,396,000 after purchasing an additional 601,325 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.68. 1,187,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,595. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $19.43 and a 1-year high of $28.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.62.

