Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $72,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJO traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.81. The company had a trading volume of 155,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,291. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $25.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.34.

