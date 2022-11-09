Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Acquires 308 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock traded down $5.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,529,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,776. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $328.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.99.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.