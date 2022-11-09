Qtum Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $62.50 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 8th. Qtum has a market cap of $253.27 million and $62.50 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $2.43 or 0.00013205 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Qtum has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,323.50 or 0.07204403 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00033522 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00085101 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00065959 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001767 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00014044 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00023487 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 104,404,056 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

