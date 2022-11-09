Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Reduced by Analyst

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of National CineMedia in a report released on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for National CineMedia’s current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 379.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Benchmark lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NCMI opened at $0.55 on Monday. National CineMedia has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $3.93. The firm has a market cap of $44.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCMI. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 254,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 22,720 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 110,702.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 227,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 226,941 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 229,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 37,380 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 504,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 54,985 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,121,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,930,000 after acquiring an additional 176,781 shares during the period.

In other National CineMedia news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 4,516,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total value of $4,065,201.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,932,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,639,143.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

