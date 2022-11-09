Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Issued By DA Davidson

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for First Mid Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.71 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Mid Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on First Mid Bancshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on First Mid Bancshares to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their target price on First Mid Bancshares to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of FMBH stock opened at $35.05 on Monday. First Mid Bancshares has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $45.39. The stock has a market cap of $716.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.34 and its 200-day moving average is $36.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 9.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 933,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,938,000 after purchasing an additional 77,601 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 464,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,870,000 after acquiring an additional 21,891 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 6.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 433,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,694,000 after acquiring an additional 25,867 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 8.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,745,000 after acquiring an additional 26,535 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 5.4% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 257,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,192,000 after acquiring an additional 13,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

