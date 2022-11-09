Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Spin Master Corp. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Spin Master in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.69. The consensus estimate for Spin Master’s current full-year earnings is $3.45 per share.
Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.32 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$814.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$890.41 million.
Spin Master Stock Performance
TSE:TOY opened at C$33.48 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$43.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$44.69. The firm has a market cap of C$3.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. Spin Master has a twelve month low of C$32.36 and a twelve month high of C$51.41.
Insider Buying and Selling at Spin Master
In related news, Senior Officer Tara Lise Deakin sold 1,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.11, for a total value of C$86,705.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$157,351.70. In other Spin Master news, Senior Officer Chris Harrs sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.00, for a total transaction of C$38,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,613,008. Also, Senior Officer Tara Lise Deakin sold 1,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.11, for a total value of C$86,705.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$157,351.70. Insiders have sold 10,722 shares of company stock worth $507,746 over the last 90 days.
Spin Master Company Profile
Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.
Further Reading
