Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Spin Master Corp. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Spin Master in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.69. The consensus estimate for Spin Master’s current full-year earnings is $3.45 per share.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.32 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$814.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$890.41 million.

Spin Master Stock Performance

TOY has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares lowered shares of Spin Master from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$57.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Spin Master from C$65.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TD Securities downgraded Spin Master from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$60.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Spin Master from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$62.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spin Master currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$54.45.

TSE:TOY opened at C$33.48 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$43.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$44.69. The firm has a market cap of C$3.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. Spin Master has a twelve month low of C$32.36 and a twelve month high of C$51.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spin Master

In related news, Senior Officer Tara Lise Deakin sold 1,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.11, for a total value of C$86,705.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$157,351.70. In other Spin Master news, Senior Officer Chris Harrs sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.00, for a total transaction of C$38,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,613,008. Also, Senior Officer Tara Lise Deakin sold 1,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.11, for a total value of C$86,705.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$157,351.70. Insiders have sold 10,722 shares of company stock worth $507,746 over the last 90 days.

Spin Master Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.