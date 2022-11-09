Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Issued By Wedbush

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Dine Brands Global in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.49. The consensus estimate for Dine Brands Global’s current full-year earnings is $6.09 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Dine Brands Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, CL King reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.89.

Dine Brands Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIN opened at $74.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.91. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $61.03 and a one year high of $88.31.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.07. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 36.73%. The business had revenue of $237.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 132.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the second quarter worth $97,000. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 38.06%.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

