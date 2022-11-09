Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Q2 from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Q2 from $74.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Q2 from $61.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Q2 from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Q2 from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.08.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 Trading Down 7.7 %

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $24.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Q2 has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $90.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Q2

Q2 Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Q2 by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,367,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,939,000 after purchasing an additional 221,085 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,377,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,145,000 after acquiring an additional 52,106 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 998,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,575,000 after acquiring an additional 93,322 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 864,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,352,000 after acquiring an additional 93,791 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 768,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,735,000 after acquiring an additional 42,212 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.