Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Q2 from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Q2 from $74.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Q2 from $61.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Q2 from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Q2 from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.08.
Q2 Trading Down 7.7 %
Shares of Q2 stock opened at $24.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Q2 has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $90.85.
Q2 Company Profile
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.
