PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBMGet Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $19.00. The company traded as low as $14.50 and last traded at $14.77, with a volume of 22128 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.15.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PUBM. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of PubMatic to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PubMatic from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of PubMatic from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of PubMatic from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of PubMatic from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Insider Activity at PubMatic

In related news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $913,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $913,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $96,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,187.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,039 shares of company stock worth $2,728,210 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PubMatic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PUBM. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in PubMatic by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 36,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 11,671 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the second quarter worth $166,000. Gratus Capital LLC raised its stake in PubMatic by 7.8% during the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 435,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after purchasing an additional 31,499 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in PubMatic by 0.9% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,437,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,544,000 after purchasing an additional 13,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in PubMatic by 214.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Stock Down 9.9 %

The company has a market cap of $754.71 million, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.71 and its 200-day moving average is $18.74.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBMGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.16. PubMatic had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $63.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PubMatic

(Get Rating)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

