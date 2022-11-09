PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $19.00. The company traded as low as $14.50 and last traded at $14.77, with a volume of 22128 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.15.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PUBM. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of PubMatic to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PubMatic from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of PubMatic from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of PubMatic from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of PubMatic from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

In related news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $913,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $913,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $96,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,187.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,039 shares of company stock worth $2,728,210 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PUBM. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in PubMatic by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 36,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 11,671 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the second quarter worth $166,000. Gratus Capital LLC raised its stake in PubMatic by 7.8% during the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 435,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after purchasing an additional 31,499 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in PubMatic by 0.9% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,437,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,544,000 after purchasing an additional 13,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in PubMatic by 214.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $754.71 million, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.71 and its 200-day moving average is $18.74.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.16. PubMatic had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $63.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

