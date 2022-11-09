PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) PT Lowered to $19.00

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Lake Street Capital from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price target on PubMatic from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PubMatic from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on PubMatic from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on PubMatic to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered PubMatic to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

PUBM opened at $14.92 on Wednesday. PubMatic has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $43.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.71 and a 200-day moving average of $18.74. The company has a market capitalization of $773.90 million, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.79.

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.16. PubMatic had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $63.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PubMatic will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PubMatic news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total value of $704,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $89,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,609.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 40,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total value of $704,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,039 shares of company stock valued at $2,728,210 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PUBM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 214.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 403,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,540,000 after purchasing an additional 163,132 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of PubMatic by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of PubMatic by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 118,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after buying an additional 15,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

