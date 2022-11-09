Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $15.35-$15.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $15.70. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on PSA. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $367.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James cut shares of Public Storage from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $368.91.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSA stock traded up $12.38 on Tuesday, reaching $286.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,313,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,574. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $303.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.40. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $270.73 and a 12 month high of $421.76.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 32.52%.

In other news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total transaction of $70,702.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,915,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,670 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,374. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSA. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

