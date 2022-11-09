PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Blake D. Moret Sells 8,000 Shares

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total transaction of $1,004,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,854,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,241,615.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PTC Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 697,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,444. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 47.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.16. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.55 and a 12 month high of $127.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.43.

Get PTC alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in PTC by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC by 1,527.3% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About PTC

PTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on PTC in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of PTC from $146.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PTC to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.22.

(Get Rating)

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.