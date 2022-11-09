ProVise Management Group LLC Trims Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,025 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.42.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CL traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.46. 3,368,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,925,737. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.90. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $3,843,706.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at $613,890.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

