ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 681 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at $23,139,509.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at $23,139,509.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,256 shares of company stock worth $1,164,211 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FISV stock traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,854,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,701,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.94. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $110.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.89.

FISV has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Fiserv to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.76.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

