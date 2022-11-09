ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 2,254 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 195,798 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,254 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $4,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $31,000. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.44.

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,397,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,339,998. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.78. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $53.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.90%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

