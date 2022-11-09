ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 1,556 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 420,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $26,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 226.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

SCHV traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.31. The stock had a trading volume of 533,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,708. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.64. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $74.73.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

