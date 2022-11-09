ProVise Management Group LLC Has $9.52 Million Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and makes up about 1.0% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $9,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.5% in the first quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 44.9% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BDX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $235.00 to $227.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.00.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,026,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62. The firm has a market cap of $62.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.08.

In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,715. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Becton, Dickinson and news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at $7,656,424.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

