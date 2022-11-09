ProVise Management Group LLC Has $4.38 Million Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in McKesson by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,924,748 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McKesson Stock Performance

MCK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.09.

Shares of McKesson stock traded down $4.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $386.22. 896,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,924. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $215.27 and a 12 month high of $401.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.00. The company has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.66.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

