ProVise Management Group LLC Has $11.86 Million Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 17,216 shares during the period. Enbridge comprises about 1.3% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $11,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,188,593,000 after buying an additional 2,491,924 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 389.4% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 47,579,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,191,962,000 after purchasing an additional 37,857,799 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,897,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,051,405,000 after purchasing an additional 13,386,638 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,562,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,025,815,000 after purchasing an additional 848,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,961,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $920,387,000 after buying an additional 5,794,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. National Bank Financial downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.22.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $39.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,968,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,063,640. The stock has a market cap of $79.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $47.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.04.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

