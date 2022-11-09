Provenance Blockchain (HASH) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $2.72 Billion

Provenance Blockchain (HASH) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 9th. In the last seven days, Provenance Blockchain has traded flat against the US dollar. Provenance Blockchain has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and $21,267.00 worth of Provenance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Provenance Blockchain token can now be purchased for $0.0264 or 0.00000166 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Provenance Blockchain Profile

Provenance Blockchain’s genesis date was April 19th, 2021. Provenance Blockchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. Provenance Blockchain’s official message board is medium.com/@provenanceblockchain. Provenance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @provenancefdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Provenance Blockchain is provenance.io.

Buying and Selling Provenance Blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Provenance Blockchain is a public blockchain network designed and developed to support financial service industry needs by providing a ledger, registry, and exchange across multiple financial assets and markets. Provenance Blockchain includes an on-chain governance mechanism for managing software updates and improvements as well as for governing the use of the Provenance Blockchain community funds. Users holding staked Hash tokens can participate in voting on governance proposals which drive the evolving configuration of the blockchain.”

