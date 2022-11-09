Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Stock Price Down 1%

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.02. Approximately 38,428 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,240,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.59, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $50.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.19.

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 million. Analysts forecast that Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Protalix BioTherapeutics

Protalix BioTherapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLX. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 864.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 102,900 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 59,550 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Protalix BioTherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares during the last quarter. 15.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

