Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Stock Price Down 1%

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.02. Approximately 38,428 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,240,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.
Protalix BioTherapeutics Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.59, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $50.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.19.
Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 million. Analysts forecast that Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Protalix BioTherapeutics
Protalix BioTherapeutics Company Profile
Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.
