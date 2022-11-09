Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 3,383 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,383 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VV stock opened at $174.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.17 and a 200-day moving average of $179.74. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $159.02 and a 1-year high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

