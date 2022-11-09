Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 24,901 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,901 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

D stock opened at $62.62 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.46.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.70%.

A number of brokerages have commented on D. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $83.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.92.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

