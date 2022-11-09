Prospera Financial Services Inc Raises Stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 212,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 64,578 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSLV. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000.

Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock opened at $7.31 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $9.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.96.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

