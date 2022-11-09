Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 243.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 24,264 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.1% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 2.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 397,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,717,000 after buying an additional 10,013 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 32.1% during the second quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 29.6% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 310,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,013,000 after buying an additional 70,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Stock Up 3.4 %

MCHP stock opened at $67.76 on Wednesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.51.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.328 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 36.70%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $68,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,063.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.45.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.