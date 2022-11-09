Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,453 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 58.7% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.13.

